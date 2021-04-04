(Video) Fabinho & Thiago compilation: Two of world’s finest midfielders dominate Arsenal

Liverpool stormed to a convincing 3-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend, with Fabinho and Thiago running the show in the middle of the park.

The midfield duo are two of the finest players in their position in world football, and seeing them click together in such a way was a joy to watch.

Compilation-maker @CF_Comps has thrown together a two-minute video of Fabinho and Thiago’s best bits from the win over Arsenal – and it’s a much-watch for Liverpool fans.

Take a look at the clip below.

Fabinho & Thiago vs. Arsenal Unbelievable Performance pic.twitter.com/IixDsWdJEL — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) April 4, 2021