(Video) Happy Birthday Harvey: Five minutes of Elliott breaking ankles in the Championship

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott – who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers – is smashing it in the Championship this season, with 15 goal contributions in 34 games.

The winger turns 18 years old today, which in itself speaks to the raw talent he possesses.

It’s rare to see a player his age doing so well in the country’s second tier, especially as a loanee from a Premier League club, and we wanted to celebrate his birthday by highlighting a part of his game that isn’t often quantified.

Elliott is a fantastic dribbler, and below you can watch a five minute video of the teenager ‘breaking ankles’ with his skills.