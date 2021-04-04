(Video) Leno appears to ask for Salah’s shirt after Egyptian hits 18 PL goals for the season

A clip has emerged on the Twittersphere of Bernd Leno approaching Mo Salah after Liverpool’s victory over Mikel Arteta’s men, apparently asking the Egyptian for his shirt.

The 28-year-old added to his Premier League tally last night with a well-taken nutmeg goal past the Arsenal shotstopper to double the club’s lead last night.

Given his status in world football as one of the top forwards across the globe, we could hardly blame any player for wanting to get some Salah-related memorabilia.

Despite some bizarrely continuing to treat the Egypt international like a one-season wonder, the former Roma star should, and most likely will, be considered a Premier League legend once his Anfield career comes to an end – an eventuality we hope is far, far away in the distance.

You can catch the clip below:

A fan asking for Salah’s shirt pic.twitter.com/6MGD38WMJI — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) April 4, 2021