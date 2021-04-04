(Video) Liverpool fans call out Martin Tyler for boring commentary yet again

Watching football from home means we’re forced to listen to the commentary team – we can’t attend games or use the sounds of a pub to drown out the chatter.

When Liverpool have a game shown on Sky Sports, some fans shudder at the thought of listening to Martin Tyler describe the action for 90+ minutes.

And it’s not too hard to understand why, as an example from the Reds’ 3-0 win over Arsenal pretty much explains all that needs to be said.

Some Liverpool supporters have taken issue with Tyler’s commentary of Mo Salah’s goal against the Gunners, sounding like he’s describing a crime scene more than one of the best players in the Premier League scoring a brilliant solo effort.

Take a watch (or listen, rather) of the video below – via Sky Sports.

Martin Tyler should be banned from commentating on Liverpool games, he’s shocking. pic.twitter.com/ifijOjT5RG — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) April 4, 2021