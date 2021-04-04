(Video) Rumoured LFC target Patson Daka scores 11-minute hat-trick to make history

Reported Liverpool target Patson Daka scored an 11-minute hat-trick to make Austrian Bundesliga history.

The Zambian netted all of RB Salzburg’s goals in the club’s 3-1 victory over SK Sturm Graz in a performance that will have no doubt caught the attention of the forward’s potential suitors across the globe.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were thought to be keeping tabs on the prolific 22-year-old, as the Reds look to bolster their front three options come the season end.

With the forward position having been reportedly identified as a priority for the German ahead of the summer window, the €20m-valued (according to Transfermarkt) striker – who has scored 30 goals across all competitions – could be an ideal option.

You can watch the clips below:

Patson Daka's 11 minute hattrick 1st goal pic.twitter.com/KoMNJAQzU7 — Gilles 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@GrimandiTweetss) April 4, 2021