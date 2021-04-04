(Video) Salah demonstrates ridiculous pace to beat Arsenal defender to the ball before scoring glorious nutmeg

Mo Salah enjoyed a successful evening with Liverpool against Arsenal, doubling the club’s lead in the second-half with a glorious nutmeg past Bernd Leno.

The Egyptian received Fabinho’s expertly taken first-time lobbed pass after beating Gabriel to the ball and navigating past the Gunners defender’s sliding challenge.

We’re often awed by the No.11’s sheer composure in front of goal, and certainly no less so after the forward took his Premier League tally to 18 goals for the season, ahead of Harry Kane once more.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 0:44), courtesy of Sky Sports:

