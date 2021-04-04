(Video) Salah’s reaction to missed Mane chance speaks volumes about LFC dedication

Mo Salah’s reaction to Sadio Mane’s missed opportunity in front of goal caught the attention of @SharafJuhayr on Twitter during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal last night.

Unable to get a shot off from within the box after being pressed, the 28-year-old rolled the ball across the penalty area to meet the run of the No.10 who struck his effort straight into Bernd Leno.

The Egyptian drew his hands to his head before collapsing to the turf in a show of frustration at the missed effort, which led the Twitter user to comment on the forward’s “dedication to the team”.

With Salah being consistently linked to a move elsewhere beyond the current season, it’s relieving to see how passionate the Egypt international remains on the pitch for Liverpool.

The Red is a serial winner, of course, so some fans may argue that it’s far from indicative of the No.11’s desire to stay, but then there would be concerns if the former Roma star showed nothing but disinterest in the game.

You can catch the clip below:

Salah's dedication to the team is second to none. My king. pic.twitter.com/OmQX59l8a3 — Sharaf Juhayr (@SharafJuhayr) April 3, 2021

