(Video) Trent & Jota’s pre-match crossing practice is a carbon copy of thunder header goal

A clip has emerged of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota engaged in crossing practice prior to Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

The pair quickly combined to devastating effect following the latter’s second-half introduction, with the fullback producing a carbon copy of a practice cross to assist the Portuguese’s opening goal to break the deadlock.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to register a convincing 3-0 victory over the Gunners, capitalising on Chelsea’s surprise 5-2 defeat earlier yesterday to close the gap to the top four spots.

As things stand, the Reds are only two points away from the Blues, though West Ham, Everton, and Tottenham all possess games in hand to make up the difference.

The return of our No.20, to add that clinical edge we’ve been desperately missing in his absence from the first-XI, will provide a massive boost in our bid to secure Champions League qualification next term – particularly as Trent looks to be recovering his best form.

It’ll be a close-run battle for the heralded top four spots, but with key men back available for us, as we head into a pivotal stage of the season, we stand a reasonable chance of hitting our minimum target before the summer.

