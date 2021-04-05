Arsenal could sell LFC-linked Saka to fund summer moves – report

Arsenal could look to sell exciting starlet Bukayo Saka this summer to fund a rebuild at the Emirates this summer.

That’s according to The Times, which is especially interesting for Liverpool fans as the Reds have previously been linked with a move for the teenager.

As reported by the Daily Mail last year, both Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be sniffing around as Arsenal struggle to agree a new contract with Saka.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires as the end of next season which means he’s able to talk to new clubs in eight months’ time, if the Gunners don’t move him on beforehand.

MORE: Di Marzio weighs in on Liverpool’s reported interest in Inter star

Saka fits the bill for the Reds – he’s young and he’s exciting. Plucking him from Arsenal will be no easy feat however. The Mail report is quite old now but there’s no news of a fresh deal for the youngster, so we’re forced to assume a move could be on the cards.

Typically deployed as a winger, the Englishman has been used as an auxiliary full-back a few times over the last 18 months, but has put in more than admirable shifts in an unfamiliar position.

This versatility also buys into the idea that Jurgen Klopp may be interested in bringing Saka to Anfield.