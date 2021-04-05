Jurgen Klopp refuses to concede top four race: “We are still in the fight”

Manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule Liverpool out of the race for the Premier League’s top four.

The Reds moved to within just two points of Chelsea over the weekend, after a convincing 3-0 win over Arsenal in London.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League via league position seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago, but with a few favourable results and a couple of wins, it now seems very achievable for Liverpool.

Speaking in his pre-Real Madrid press conference, Klopp told journalists the main thing for him is to show supporters he and the team are still fighting.

“It’s about us wanting to get whatever is possible out of this season. We have created the basis, we are still in the fight for Champions League spots as well,” he said – check out our tweet below for the boss’ full quote in video form.

🗣️ "We are still in the fight for Champions League spots as well." Klopp explains how #LFC's prospect of qualifying for next season's #UCL via league position has improved in recent weeks 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Vfubgs0r4b — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 5, 2021

Clinching Champions League qualification should be the premier goal for Liverpool for the remainder of the season – be that through league position or even winning it this term.

Real Madrid stand in Klopp and co.’s way, with the winner set to take on either Chelsea or Porto in the semi-finals en route to the main event in Istanbul.