Klopp makes Trent declaration and name-checks Southgate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outstanding performance against Arsenal in his pre-Real Madrid press conference on Monday night.

The boss reaffirmed the Scouser put in a shift straight out of the top drawer not to hit back at Gareth Southgate’s snub, but to help his team in an important game.

“It was not a test of character for us. What we did was not two weeks to work on showing Gareth was not right,” Klopp said – check our tweet below for German’s full quote in video form.

🗣️ "What we did was not two weeks to work on showing Gareth was not right. We just wanted Trent to play his best football, that was all." Klopp explains Trent's top-class performance against Arsenal over the weekend didn't have anything to do with England 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Vl0gwaYpEY — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 5, 2021

Trent was a constant nuisance for Arsenal down their left flank, with the full-back threatening with deadly crosses throughout the game.

The golden moment arrived shortly after Diogo Jota was introduced with half an hour left on the clock.

With only a handful of minutes passing by, Trent whipped in a gorgeous cross which was met by the head of the Portugal international, who made no mistake from close range and nodded Liverpool ahead.