Klopp makes Trent declaration and name-checks Southgate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outstanding performance against Arsenal in his pre-Real Madrid press conference on Monday night.

The boss reaffirmed the Scouser put in a shift straight out of the top drawer not to hit back at Gareth Southgate’s snub, but to help his team in an important game.

It was not a test of character for us. What we did was not two weeks to work on showing Gareth was not right,” Klopp said – check our tweet below for German’s full quote in video form.

Trent, Firmino
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was bizarrely left out of the latest England squad by manager Gareth Southgate

Trent was a constant nuisance for Arsenal down their left flank, with the full-back threatening with deadly crosses throughout the game.

The golden moment arrived shortly after Diogo Jota was introduced with half an hour left on the clock.

With only a handful of minutes passing by, Trent whipped in a gorgeous cross which was met by the head of the Portugal international, who made no mistake from close range and nodded Liverpool ahead.

