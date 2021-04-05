Liverpool predicted XI v. Real Madrid: Jurgen Klopp has two huge decisions to make

Liverpool are up against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night and it promises to be a scorcher.

Whether we want to talk about it or not, the Reds will be looking for revenge against the Spaniards after the 2018 final.

Ironically, Mo Salah will be fit and firing at the Bernabeu this week but Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has already been ruled out through injury.

Off the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend, Liverpool will be feeling good as they travel to the Spanish capital.

But Jurgen Klopp has a couple of big decisions to make in midfield and attack – here’s how we see it playing out…

In goal will be Alisson, and the Brazilian will have a back four of Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Vice-captain James Milner got the nod against Arsenal, but surely the final midfield spot alongside Fabinho and Thiago will be between Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

With consistency considered, we’re tipping Klopp to opt for Wijnaldum to complete Liverpool’s midfield trio against Real Madrid, with Fabinho and Thiago.

Up top, the boss has another big decision to make after Diogo Jota’s brace against Arsenal over the weekend – does the Portuguese start over Bobby Firmino?

Our answer would be no. While Jota was unplayable on Saturday night, our No.9 remains crucial to how the team sets up – especially against sides like Real Madrid – and we’re tipping him to get the nod on Tuesday night, alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

That being said, it’d be a mistake to not bring Jota off the bench for the final 30 minutes.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Phillips, Kabak, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino