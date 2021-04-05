Real Madrid dealt major blow as superstar ruled out of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool this week.

As confirmed in a post on social media this afternoon, Los Blancos will be without Eden Hazard for the home leg, despite reports claiming the Belgium international could make the squad.

Eden Hazard is said to be ‘very annoyed’ after Real Madrid got Liverpool in the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, according to a report by Defensa Central last month.

The winger believes it would have been an ideal game for him to play in, but as is now evident he isn’t fit enough – for the first leg, at least.

There is a chance Hazard will be fit to take on Liverpool at Anfield later this month, after returning to training this week, but it remains to be seen if it’ll come too soon for the Belgian.

As stated above, the former Chelsea man saw the clash with the Reds as the ‘perfect’ match for him to turn his Real Madrid career around.

Hazard has struggled for fitness in Spain, missing a total of 56 games since signing in 2019.

The 30-year-old hasn’t blown Madridistas away with his performances over the last couple of years either, with just four goals in 36 games in all competitions.