Real Madrid handed boost as £140m man to make comeback against Liverpool – report

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has been out of action since mid-March with a muscular injury, but he could be set to make his return against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The former Chelsea winger has struggled for fitness since swapping London for the Spanish capital, missing a total of 57 games through injury in the last two years.

According to MARCA, Hazard could be in line to make his return against Liverpool on Tuesday night – but it’d have to be from the bench – he won’t start the game.

The Belgium international, who cost Real Madrid a whopping £140 million in 2019 [BBC], has been a thorn in the Reds’ sides before during his time with Chelsea.

Understandably, Hazard will be desperate to make his return for at least one of the clashes with Liverpool, as the best players in the world want to play in the best fixtures.

Although he has made a return to first-team training, it remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane is ready to throw the 30-year-old in at the deep end against the reigning Premier League champions.

Off the back of a convincing 3-0 win against Arsenal over the weekend, Liverpool will fancy themselves to get a result in Madrid.