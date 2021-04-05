(Video) LFC TV cameras pick up Jurgen Klopp’s skills in Liverpool training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was with his squad today at the training centre in Kirkby, ahead of the flight to Madrid to take on Los Blancos in the Champions League.

A short video of the boss from before the session was shared online by the club’s official Twitter account, in which you can see the German pop a few tricks when it appears he thought the cameras were off him.

We love this little clip because it shows a human side of the Liverpool manager – we’ve all walked up to a rogue football and started doing keepy-ups, right?!

Take a watch of the video below – via LFC TV.

