(Video) LFC U18s knock Man Utd out of FA Youth Cup as midfielder bags crucial goal – highlights

Liverpool U18s knocked Manchester United out of the FA Youth Cup over the weekend, with midfielder Kyle Morton scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win.

The young Reds built up the play nicely, with James Norris supplying a well-weighted ball into the box which his team-mate nodded beyond the goalkeeper.

At the other end of the pitch, United had an early strike ruled out for offside moments before Morton’s goal. Liverpool eventually went down to ten-men, but were able to see out the result to progress in the Cup.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.