(Video) Zinedine Zidane responds to Mo Salah transfer speculation

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane held a press conference on Monday afternoon in which he was asked about speculation regarding Mohamed Salah.

Asked if he’d like to coach the Liverpool superstar one day, the Frenchman rebuffed, saying Salah isn’t his player and that there are many good players in both teams.

Speaking more specifically, Zidane said what concerns him about Salah right now is that he’s got to set up his team to play against him tomorrow in the Champions League.

Take a look at the video below – via the Liverpool Echo.

