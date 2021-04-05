Zidane identifies Liverpool weakness he’ll try to exploit in Champions League clash – report

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as a weakness in Liverpool’s armour and will try to exploit it when the European juggernauts meet this week.

That’s according to Defensa Central, who claim the Frenchman has already told Vinicius Junior to target the Scouser.

The 20-year-old Brazil star will certainly be a handful for Trent, but – as we’ve seen in recent weeks – the Liverpool full-back is severely underrated by some managers.

That being said, it’s clear Alexander-Arnold is a more attack-minded full-back and his primary job will be to supply the goal-scorers with chances to get forward.

MORE: Real Madrid handed boost as £140m man to make comeback against Liverpool – report

The first leg of the Champions League tie will be played in Madrid on Tuesday night, with the return fixture at Anfield slated to take place on Wednesday 14.

Los Blancos are a significant obstacle, but Liverpool will fancy their chances against a side which is a shadow of the team they faced in the 2018 Champions League final.

With Bayern Munich, Manchester City and even the likes of PSG posing a bigger threat, many Liverpool fans were relieved to draw the Spaniards last month.