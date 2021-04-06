Brendan Rodgers blames 2013/14 on Liverpool’s defence: ‘With all due respect, If I had the back four I have now, we’d have won the league’

Brendan Rodgers reckons Liverpool would have got over the line in 2013/14 had he been armed with a better defence.

It’s an odd thing to say, but in truth, he’s probably right.

At the time, his back-four was Glen Johnson, Martin Skrtel, Kolo Toure and Jon Flanagan, with Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

We had an outrageous frontline of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge, with Coutinho, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson supporting from midfield – but the backline was undeniably poor.

“It was just one of those things that happens,” Rodgers told the Robbie Fowler podcast. “For 70 minutes of that game, it was how we’d been for the rest of the season.”

“With all due respect, if I had the back four I have here (at Leicester), we’d have won the league, no question.”

At Leicester, Rodgers has Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu and others to step in, along with an ultra-reliable goalkeeper in Schmeichel – although his attackers are nowhere near the world-class ones he had at Anfield.

We’re quietly hoping for a Leicester implosion before the end of the season… They did it last term, and if they can do it again – perhaps our bid for a top four finish will be a little easier – although their seven point lead on us is a healthy one.