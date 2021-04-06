(Image) Erling Haaland’s cousin reveals Liverpool & Premier League dream

Albert Tjaaland, cousin of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, has revealed it’s his dream to play for Liverpool.

In a Q&A with Rising Ballers on Instagram, the 17-year-old explained he wants to play in the Premier League at some point in his career and his favourite teams are the reigning champions.

Tjaaland, like his cousin, is an incredibly talented young footballer, with an astonishing 64 goals in 37 appearances at youth level in Norway.

The Norweigan is more than welcome at Liverpool, as far as we’re concerned – any chance he could bring Erling, too?!

Take a look at the screen grab below.