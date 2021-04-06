(Image) Liverpool v. Real Madrid team news confirmed as Firmino & Thiago dropped

Liverpool’s team news has been confirmed, Reds – and Jurgen Klopp has gone bold for the heavyweight clash with Real Madrid.

Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips retain their spots in defence. Alisson is behind them in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson either side.

Fabinho starts as the anchor in the heart of midfield, complement by Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita – Thiago Alcantara starts on the bench.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane start alongside Diogo Jota, who is in fine form, with Bobby Firmino joining Thiago on the bench.