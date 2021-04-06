(Image) Nat Phillips one of four Liverpool players in combined Real Madrid XI

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is one of just four Reds players named in WhoScored‘s combined XI ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The other three stars are Fabinho, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

WhoScored have based their selections entirely on their own rating system, which is apparently impartial, with Alisson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps the most surprising omissions.

Real Madrid have a total of seven players in the XI. If we at Empire of the Kop were in the changing room tonight, we’d pin the image below onto the wall and tell the lads to prove it wrong.