Jurgen Klopp accuses referee of treating Sadio Mane ‘unfairly’ in Liverpool defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t impressed with referee Felix Brych’s performance in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The reigning Premier League champions didn’t make a good account of themselves in the first period of 45 in the Spanish capital and it cost them big-time.

Real Madrid went in at half-time 2-0 up, but it wasn’t without controversy as their second goal arrived moments after Liverpool’s Sadio Mane was seemingly fouled at the other end of the pitch.

Speaking in his post-match conference with the media, Klopp accused the match-day referee of being “unfair” to Mane and wondered whether it could have been something “personal“.

Take a look at Paul Gorst’s tweet below for the boss’ full quote.

No doubt the incident involving Mane was at the very least controversial, but there were several moments throughout the game that could be described as eyebrow-raisers.

But that’s not important now – the final whistle has blown in Madrid and Liverpool have it all to do in the second leg at Anfield – but we’ve heard that one before!

