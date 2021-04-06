Jurgen Klopp accuses referee of treating Sadio Mane ‘unfairly’ in Liverpool defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t impressed with referee Felix Brych’s performance in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The reigning Premier League champions didn’t make a good account of themselves in the first period of 45 in the Spanish capital and it cost them big-time.

Real Madrid went in at half-time 2-0 up, but it wasn’t without controversy as their second goal arrived moments after Liverpool’s Sadio Mane was seemingly fouled at the other end of the pitch.

MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp explains why he removed Naby Keita before half-time in Liverpool defeat

Speaking in his post-match conference with the media, Klopp accused the match-day referee of being “unfair” to Mane and wondered whether it could have been something “personal“.

Take a look at Paul Gorst’s tweet below for the boss’ full quote.

Klopp: "The situation with Sadio today, the ref I don;t know. Was it something personal? Whenever Sadio went down he didn't get anything to be honest. I thought he was unfair with Sadio, that's what I told him. He didn't lose us the game but you need just an OK ref." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 6, 2021

No doubt the incident involving Mane was at the very least controversial, but there were several moments throughout the game that could be described as eyebrow-raisers.

But that’s not important now – the final whistle has blown in Madrid and Liverpool have it all to do in the second leg at Anfield – but we’ve heard that one before!