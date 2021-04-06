Jurgen Klopp quips about Sergio Ramos birthday invite before Real Madrid clash

Jurgen Klopp has played down the idea of tonight’s Champions League clash being about revenge in his pre-game conference.

The boss has claimed that it was long ago, but did admit he wouldn’t have invited Sergio Ramos to his birthday party following the infamous Kiev defeat – in which the Spaniard injured Mo Salah and concussed Loris Karius with an elbow.

You can read the quotes via Paul Gorst below:

"I cannot get that feeling back, that anger or whatever, so I don't even try. We want to show how good we are. If we are better than Real Madrid then we can go through." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 5, 2021

Ramos isn’t playing tonight due to injury, and will join the likes of Eden Hazard and possibly Toni Kroos on the sidelines.

Liverpool are pretty much at full strength, barring our centre-backs, of course.

But in the absence of our world-class defensive operators, Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips have formed an unconventional but effective partnership in which they’ve kept four clean-sheets in four matches.

They’ll have their biggest test yet against Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, but if they pass the test, who knows what’s on the horizon.