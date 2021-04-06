Jurgen Klopp suggests he’d be happy to end his career at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about his future in the pre-Real Madrid press conference earlier this week.

A Spanish journalist asked the German whether he’d be interested in managing one of the big clubs in Spain when he eventually leaves Anfield.

Klopp jovially retorted, saying if he looked back on his career and he only ever managed three clubs – Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool – then he’d be happy.

Take a look at Paul Gorst‘s tweet below for the boss’ full quote.

Klopp asked about potentially managing Real Madrid one day. "At the end of my career, if I had only 3 clubs then it is not too bad, eh? I would not regret it. When we flew out I regret we don't live here! Weather is so much better here. You are blessed!" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 5, 2021

MORE: (Video) Carragher destroys Neville in heated Trent debate: “Embarrassing!”

These types of questions always get asked when Klopp goes to another country, especially in Spain where the belief is Real Madrid and/or Barcelona is the dream destination for everyone in football.

It’s nice to hear Klopp would be happy to end his career at Liverpool, but what else is he going to say? He’s hardly going to reveal a burning desire to sit in the dugout at Camp Nou.

Either way, we at Empire of the Kop love the sound of the boss ending his career at Anfield – hopefully it’s more than just a typical one-liner from the German!