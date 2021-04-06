Jurgen Klopp suggests he’d be happy to end his career at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about his future in the pre-Real Madrid press conference earlier this week.

A Spanish journalist asked the German whether he’d be interested in managing one of the big clubs in Spain when he eventually leaves Anfield.

Klopp jovially retorted, saying if he looked back on his career and he only ever managed three clubs – Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool – then he’d be happy.

Liverpool fans adore Jurgen Klopp and would love nothing more than for the German to stay at Anfield for as long as possible

These types of questions always get asked when Klopp goes to another country, especially in Spain where the belief is Real Madrid and/or Barcelona is the dream destination for everyone in football.

It’s nice to hear Klopp would be happy to end his career at Liverpool, but what else is he going to say? He’s hardly going to reveal a burning desire to sit in the dugout at Camp Nou.

Either way, we at Empire of the Kop love the sound of the boss ending his career at Anfield – hopefully it’s more than just a typical one-liner from the German!

