Klopp names very unexpected choice for Spanish club he’d manage…

Jurgen Klopp quite fancies the idea of taking the reins at Real Mallorca, purely for the climate!

The boss was talking about his future in a jovial manner ahead of tonight’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid – but distanced himself from managing either Los Blancos or their two regular rivals for La Liga – Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

“You asked if I would regret not managing Real Madrid, that is the question? I don’t think so,” Klopp told Goal… “But when I came off the plane today, I regret already that we don’t live here, because the weather is so much better here! We were freezing, I have a gilet with me! You are blessed living here. We do it the hard way [in England]!

“Oh! I have to think! They are three good football clubs, hey? I would like to say I would fit to all of them! The only problem is I have no time and my Spanish is really bad. You would not enjoy having me in Spain speaking broken Spanish and always making this joke about ordering a beer. You cannot work with that!

“All the clubs here have great managers. Who is the manager of Real Mallorca? That would be nice….to live at least!”

In fairness, the worst thing about living in England is the consistently drab weather – but Klopp comes from the Black Forest in Germany – which we’re not sure is that much different!

We can always understand why a player with no affinity to an English club would prefer to see out his playing days in Spain, though. Especially during the past year of lockdown when there’s been nothing to do but lounge, anyway.

Still, we digress! Klopp will be with us until 2024, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he then took a long break before perhaps taking the Germany job full-time.

Before then, there’s trophies to be won. Another European Cup would be a nice start!