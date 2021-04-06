Leicester City eyeing move for £53m Liverpool star, says Football Insider

Leicester City are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Reds now value the Guinea international at just £30 million.

Keita signed for Liverpool in 2018 for a reported £52.8 million [Echo], but it seems his poor injury record has caused a dip in value.

The above FI report states Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of the No.8 and if he were to become available, Leicester would certainly register their interest.

As we’ve seen, on his day, Keita is quite possibly one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League – but the length of time between these days is too much.

Like Joel Matip, it seems the midfielder is unable to go a month of playing football without picking up an injury of some sort.

That being said, Keita is seemingly still central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool and we at Empire of the Kop hope the best of the Guinea star is yet to come!