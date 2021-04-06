LFC make unexpected transfer approach for Argentine midfielder says Exclusive Report

Liverpool have sounded out Norwich regarding the potential signing of Emiliano Buendia.

This is according to Anfield Central, whose editor Michael Mongie is claiming the exclusive.

Buendia has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Championship flyers, who are certain to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Argentinian is surprisingly 24-years-old already (we thought he was younger) but is probably too good for that level and deserves a bigger side…

🔰 Emiliano Buendia's last 🔟 league outings 🆚 Stoke ⚽️🅰️⭐️

🆚 Coventry ⚽️🅰️⭐️

🆚 Rotherham 🅰️⭐️

🆚 Birmingham

🆚 Wycombe 🅰️

🆚 Brentford ⚽️⭐️

🆚 Luton 🅰️⭐️

🆚 Sheff Wed 🅰️

🆚 Blackburn ⭐️

🆚 Preston ⚽️⭐️ 📈 Average rating – 8.32 pic.twitter.com/9Cov3aLpJO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 4, 2021

He’s creative, technical and hard-working – but is he really an appropriate summer signing for Liverpool?

We don’t really play with midfielders of his style, and he’s not potent or fast enough for the front-three.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp are best with physical, tactically astute midfielders like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum – with speedy goalscorers ahead of them.

We like Buendia as a footballer, but simply don’t see a spot for him in Klopp’s XI.

If a bargain fee were mooted, perhaps he would work from the bench.