Liverpool identify 23-year-old, 13-goal Wijnaldum replacement – report

Liverpool have reportedly identified AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, who claim the Reds are interested in making a move this summer.

Koopmeiners, who is the captain of his team, has an impressive 13 goals from midfield this season.

The 23-year-old is valued at £16 million by Transfermarkt, who say he can play as a centre-half as well as defensive midfield.

Wijnaldum has just two months left on his Liverpool contract, and as things stand the Netherlands star will depart Anfield at the end of the season.

If a new deal cannot be agreed on, the Reds will be faced with the difficult task of finding a replacement for their No.5.

Koopmeiners looks to be an exciting talent, and certainly one to keep an eye on, but Calciomercato.com aren’t known for getting transfers involving Premier League sides spot on.

That being said, Wijnaldum has been linked with Serie A outfit Inter – so perhaps they’ve heard something there.