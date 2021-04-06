(Video) Carragher destroys Neville in heated Trent debate: “Embarrassing!”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took issue with Gary Neville on last night’s MNF on Sky Sports.

The duo were discussing the squads they’d take with England to the Euros this summer and the former Manchester United man suggested Kieran Trippier and Reece James will be preferred over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Carragher labelled Neville’s hypothetical decision “embarrassing” and continued to rant about how the Liverpool full-back is – by far – the best option at right-back for the Three Lions.

Despite being left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest squad, we at Empire of the Kop absolutely agree.

Take a look at the video of Carragher and Neville’s argument below – via Sky Sports.

"If you're picking Kieran Trippier ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, that is embarrassing." ⚔️@Carra23 and @GNev2 clash over whether Alexander-Arnold should be picked for the Euros 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/QRSzAXlhkh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2021