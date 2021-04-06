(Video) Foul on Mane ignored by ref moments before Real Madrid goal

Liverpool were not at the races in the first-half against Real Madrid as the Spaniards waltzed in at the break with a 2-0 lead.

But as ever, there was a controversial moment early on when Sadio Mane appeared to be fouled by an opposition defender in the build-up to the second goal.

The Liverpool forward was barged into – seemingly unfairly – and lost control of the ball when he looked to be getting into a 1v1 situation with the goalkeeper.

Take a look at the video below – via beIN Sport.

No lance anterior ao segundo gol do Real Madrid, rolou esse lance entre Mané e Lucas Vázquez. Nada foi marcado.pic.twitter.com/cYOPbZfF7o — Opinião Futebol (@_opiniaofutebol) April 6, 2021