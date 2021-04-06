(Video) Frustrated Jurgen Klopp argues with ref after Liverpool defeat v. Real Madrid

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after the Reds’ 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday night.

In the video below, you can see the German taking issue with match referee Felix Brych after the full-time whistle, talking in length about something.

There were a few controversial decision in the game – as there always are – with Sadio Mane seemingly fouled before Los Blancos doubled their lead to 2-0.

Perhaps that’s what Klopp was talking to the ref about?

Take a look at the video below – with pictures via BT Sports.

Klopp x Referee

Watch “Klopp x Referee” on Streamable.

If the above video doesn’t load correctly, click this link.

