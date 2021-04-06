(Video) Jurgen Klopp explains why he removed Naby Keita before half-time in Liverpool defeat

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita had an evening to forget as the Reds fell 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

The Guinea international was pulled from play just before half-time, with Jurgen Klopp explaining in his post-match press conference that the change was entirely tactical.

Not one player is responsible. He was not good in the game but we all saw it, I could have made more,” he said – check out the video below for the boss’ full quote.

Liverpool showed they had some of their typical potency going forward on Tuesday night, grabbing a consolation away goal, but no one player can say they had a genuinely good game.

It’s all to play for at Anfield next week!

