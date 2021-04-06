(Video) Keita not happy after Klopp hooks him for horror-show first-half v Real Madrid

Naby Keita wasn’t the only poor Liverpool player during tonight’s Champions League first-half v Real Madrid.

But he was the one Jurgen Klopp decided to haul off early – and in fairness – the Guinean could have few complaints.

So many of his passes simply hit opponents in what was maybe the worst 45 minute passing performance of Liverpool’s season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum did the same, but Klopp was right to put Thiago, a composed ball carrier – who in fairness should have started in the first place.