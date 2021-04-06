(Video) Klopp is hands on head to Ozan Kabak’s first-half error v Real Madrid

Ozan Kabak did some good things in the first-half, but his confidence was clearly knocked after Real Madrid’s goals and it showed in the Champions League quarterfinal.

He did make a nasty error which we’re thankful the home side didn’t capitalise on, and you can see in the video below courtesy of BT Sport, Jurgen Klopp’s hands are already on his head before the Alisson save.

It shows that however well Kabak and Nat Phillips have done, they’re inexperienced and this is football’s biggest stage…

Real Madrid are a great side, of course, but the basic errors made in the first-half might well cost us our place in this season’s competition.