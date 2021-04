Liverpool’s first-half v Real Madrid was appalling, but we exited the traps in the second in a much better way.

The team pressed and looked like the old Liverpool, and scored a deserved goal through the Egyptian King, Mo Salah, his 27th of the campaign.

Diogo Jota slipped him the ball in the box and Salah managed to squeeze it past Thibaut Courtois.

There was a two-minute long check for offside by VAR, which was hideous, but the goal was awarded in the end.

Watch the goal, courtesy of 6 Live.