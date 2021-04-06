(Video) Rio Ferdinand shuts down idiotic United fans who rate Wan-Bissaka over Trent

Rio Ferdinand has absolutely nailed Stephen Howson in a debate about who they’d rather take at right-back, between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United fans Howson and Joel Beya both wanted AWB, but Rio shut them down with a strong and passionate debate – which actually means more considering his club allegiances are with Manchester United and not us.

Rio states that the media focuses way too much on a player’s weakness, and said conclusively that AWB and the other right-backs in this country are not even close to Trent in terms of footballing ability.

He also said his defending is underrated and that the other names mentioned alongside are far from perfect at the back anyway!

Trent was back to his best against Arsenal at the weekend, and we’re backing him to maintain that level in Europe, too.

It’s Real Madrid tonight!

