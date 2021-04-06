“He’s probably very similar to Kabak but a better, if less fit, player. Both have huge potential, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for Liverpool to sign both and have options.”

If we sign both, Liverpool could go from having the fewest central defensive options in living memory to the most!

With everyone fit in 2021/22, Jurgen Klopp could theoretically pick from van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Konate, Kabak, Nat Phillips and the forgotten man, Ben Davies!

Seven is obviously too many players for two positions, so you could see the club loaning or selling two to leave us with five for a campaign.