Liverpool could sign both Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak this summer, reckons Bundesliga expert Ronan Murphy.

The Reds currently have Kabak on loan and the option of spending £18m on the Turk at the end of the season to make his temporary deal a permanent one.

Konate is at Rb Leipzig, but has a €40m release-clause which could be triggered to bring in a potentially exceptional partner for Virgil van Dijk…

“He looks like he could be a perfect partner for Van Dijk as he’s right sided and Virgil’s strengths will help improve his own game. Konate isn’t the best passer, but playing alongside Van Dijk, he would not need to be,” Murphy told the Echo.

“He’s probably very similar to Kabak but a better, if less fit, player. Both have huge potential, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for Liverpool to sign both and have options.” If we sign both, Liverpool could go from having the fewest central defensive options in living memory to the most! With everyone fit in 2021/22, Jurgen Klopp could theoretically pick from van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Konate, Kabak, Nat Phillips and the forgotten man, Ben Davies! Seven is obviously too many players for two positions, so you could see the club loaning or selling two to leave us with five for a campaign.