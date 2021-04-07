‘80% was down to atmosphere…’ Klopp thinks Anfield comeback hard without fans

Liverpool deservedly lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals last night, in what was a sad and depressing evening in Spain.

Playing at Real Madrid’s training ground rather then the Bernabeu, the hosts dominated and played us off the park in a first-half which was categorised by errors in and out of possession.

In the second, we rallied, scored, but let in another weak goal in which Alisson could have done better.

According to Jurgen Klopp, the tie is not over – but he recognises a comeback would be far more likely if we had fans in the stadium.

You can see his quotes in the James Pearce tweet below:

Klopp on trying to overturn the deficit without any fans at Anfield: "It will be completely different. Watch the Barcelona game back and 80% was down to the atmosphere in the stadium. But we will give it a proper try." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 6, 2021

He’s probably right, especially when you consider how appalling we’ve been at Anfield in 2021.

If only we could play the tie in Budapest, eh?

Still, if we score the first goal, we’ll only need one more – and far stranger things have happened.

A clean-sheet is absolutely imperative, however.