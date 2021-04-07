Fabinho’s wife kicks off at referee for Champions League performance

Jurgen Klopp was not the only one apparently infuriated by the officiating of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, with Rebeca Tavares, Fabinho’s wife, suggesting in a tweet that Felix Brych was being more favourable to the home side.

The referee attracted controversy after failing to penalise an apparent foul on Sadio Mane in the build-up to the La Liga giants’ second goal.

Are Real Madrid playing with 12 players ?! 🤔 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) April 6, 2021

That being said, it’s worth highlighting that the Reds didn’t do much to justify a smaller deficit to make up at Anfield, with Zinedine Zidane’s men running the show in the Spanish capital.

READ MORE: ‘I’d go for Liverpool’ – 33-goal star’s former coach urges forward to pick Anfield as next destination

As things stand, we face an uphill battle in a week’s time to deliver another famous comeback in L4, needing at least two goals without reply to take us through to the semi-finals.

With poor refereeing being a more infrequent event than that which is the norm in the Premier League, we’d hope that the next meeting with the Spanish outfit will be officiated more fairly than the last.

Nonetheless, with the game done and dusted, it will be on us to draw on our European pedigree and produce a dominant display in Merseyside to take us through.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox