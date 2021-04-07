‘Games gone’ ‘Why are people mad’ – Fans react to lino asking Haaland for autograph after Dortmund-City UCL clash

‘Games gone’ ‘Why are people mad’ – Fans react to lino asking Haaland for autograph after Dortmund-City UCL clash

A post-match moment between Champions League official, Octavian Sovre, and Erling Haaland, following Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Dortmund, courted controversy, as the linesman chased the Norwegian down the tunnel for his signature.

Though largely attracting the tweet equivalent of an Alan Partridge-esque shrug and bewildered flop of the hands, a number of football fans seemed to take issue with the event in question.

We can understand the frustration from some quarters, but in all likelihood, it’s a souvenir the official will be taking back for his children (as several fans suspected).

[UPDATE: it has been reported that the linesman secured the Bundesliga star’s signature in order to make a donation to an autism centre]

Certainly, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned, it’s not really a moment warranting serious attention.

After all, you’d be hard-pressed to argue against an official requesting an autograph off one of Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo after a match – so why it should be different for one of Europe’s hottest talents?

No doubt the issue will continue to attract strong opinions, however, particularly considering the controversial decision-making that occurred in-game, with Dortmund star Jude Bellingham denied an equaliser, but it’s not one we’re willing to split hairs on.

 

