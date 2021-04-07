‘Games gone’ ‘Why are people mad’ – Fans react to lino asking Haaland for autograph after Dortmund-City UCL clash

A post-match moment between Champions League official, Octavian Sovre, and Erling Haaland, following Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Dortmund, courted controversy, as the linesman chased the Norwegian down the tunnel for his signature.

Though largely attracting the tweet equivalent of an Alan Partridge-esque shrug and bewildered flop of the hands, a number of football fans seemed to take issue with the event in question.

We can understand the frustration from some quarters, but in all likelihood, it’s a souvenir the official will be taking back for his children (as several fans suspected).

[UPDATE: it has been reported that the linesman secured the Bundesliga star’s signature in order to make a donation to an autism centre]

Certainly, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned, it’s not really a moment warranting serious attention.

After all, you’d be hard-pressed to argue against an official requesting an autograph off one of Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo after a match – so why it should be different for one of Europe’s hottest talents?

No doubt the issue will continue to attract strong opinions, however, particularly considering the controversial decision-making that occurred in-game, with Dortmund star Jude Bellingham denied an equaliser, but it’s not one we’re willing to split hairs on.

Oh my god ahahahahaha imagine bein assed it’s obviously for one of his kids or something. Games gone https://t.co/Xs0WoQtkSm — 🕷 (@gowens1878) April 7, 2021

The ref in the Real Madrid v Liverpool game…. he was very friendly with the Madrid players at half time as well…. — 🏆19🏆6 💙 Loverpool (@LFCMoSadio) April 6, 2021

why are people mad at this😭😭 https://t.co/rwRkX6n2ez — mel (@melwhu) April 7, 2021

This is so wrong https://t.co/UQqW8MfziA — Sam D (@llewodmas) April 7, 2021

So what..whats the problem — Kazar. S (@Ksr01) April 7, 2021

