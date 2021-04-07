‘I’d go for Liverpool’ – 33-goal star’s former coach urges forward to pick Anfield as next destination

Erling Haaland’s former coach, Alf Ingve Bernsten, has urged the Dortmund star to choose Liverpool as his next move, as reported by the Echo.

The Bundesliga star has continued his prolific form from the prior campaign, registering a ludicrous 33 goals in all competitions this term, attracting interest from a host of elite clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

“If I had to decide, I’d go for Liverpool because that’s my club – but I don’t decide!” the coach said. “I don’t have a clue what they will do, Erling and his team have made very good choices and shown great knowledge in choosing the club that’s best for him in the past.

“It’s always difficult to tell how it’s going to be, it’s not always going to be a constant increase in quality. He is at a very high level now but he is only 20 and most of his game can improve.

“If he enjoys his club now or potentially a new club, I think he will just increase his progress. He just needs to avoid injuries. But usually when you’re 20, you get better.”

An unlikely transfer? Or will Liverpool surprise us once more?

Whilst it’s tempting to think of post-match phone calls shared between the pair, with Bernsten subtly nudging his former protege gently in the direction of Anfield, the reality of the situation is that a move for the Norwegian is one that’s unlikely to be on the cards.

It’s not that we don’t have the pedigree to attract the striker – our recent successes both domestically and on the continent speak for themselves – but for the reported fee and wage demands being thrown about, it’s not one that the Liverpool hierarchy is likely to sanction.

FSG have promised to back us regardless of how this season ends, though we’d imagine such backing – given that we need more than one player – won’t extend to a £100m plus star without any major sales on our end.

