Keita, Trent and Mane all racially abused on social media following Real Madrid defeat

We absolutely hate that we have to report on this, but it’s almost an inevitability of a high-profile defeat nowadays – which is a shocking indictment of society and social media.

Sky Sports are reporting that Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both racially abused on Instagram last night during and after Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid.

We can also confirm that we’ve seen Sadio Mane targeted as well.

Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have been subjected to racist abuse on social media platform Instagram — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 7, 2021

Are these real Liverpool fans? Well, not by our definition – but they claim to support the club and every side on the planet will have a faction of idiots who behave in a similar manner – most usually on the internet – hidden behind a profile that hides their identity.

It’s idiotic teenagers with mobile phones in their hands and no chance of being caught, but this doesn’t change the fact it’s racism and that it is a scourge on our game.

Social media companies need to take some responsibility and force accounts to be associated with proof of identification.

Then, this largely stops. As if a defeat in the Champions League isn’t miserable enough for our players, they look at their phones on the journey home and encounter racial abuse. Absolutely disgusting.