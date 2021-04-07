Liverpool no longer interested in €40m Bundesliga star Reds were reportedly finalising deal for, claims SportBILD

Liverpool are no longer planning to make a move for reported target Ibrahima Konate in the summer, according to SportBILD (via Sport Witness).

The Reds were thought to be in the process of arranging a deal with RB Leipzig for the highly-rated Frenchman following David Ornstein’s report in The Athletic, with the latest update from the German publication appearing to contradict reports closer to home.

“After the loss of Dayot Upamecano, a move for Konaté is also ‘imminent’ as he can leave for €40m,” Sean Lunt wrote. “However, they insist ‘his new club will not be Liverpool’, explaining that following the rumours in England, [RB Leipzig chief, Oliver] Mintzlaff called his Anfield counterparts to ask if there was anything in it.

“He was reportedly told that the defender is ‘currently not an issue’ for the club. In other words, they are not thinking about a move presently.”

Could Liverpool have been put off from Konate move?

Considering the 21-year-old’s struggles with injuries – particularly in light of our own in the centre of defence this term – it’s plausible that our recruitment team may have decided to focus their efforts elsewhere.

Given that the defender’s injury record was well-known, however, prior to Ornstein’s update, we’d have to question the veracity of the report in question.

Though Ozan Kabak would represent potentially good value for his £18m option-to-buy, with Joel Matip proving unreliable, a strong argument can be made that Liverpool need at least two new centre-halves in the summer.

As such, our interest in Konate likely has not yet dissipated, as we approach a pivotal transfer window.

