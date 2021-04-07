Liverpool release statement in response to ‘abhorrent racial abuse’

Liverpool Football Club has released a statement condemning the “abhorrent racial abuse” directed at Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane on Instagram during and following the Reds’ defeat to Real Madrid.

The club has called for “the strongest possible preventative measures” to be taken on social media, measures we at the Empire of the Kop would wholeheartedly support.

It’s ludicrous that in this day and age social media platforms are still far from strict when it comes to abuse issued online.

It is utterly unacceptable. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/ij8qykJjqU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 7, 2021

There’s no excuse for this to continue, nor for social media platforms to not implement new protocols that allow for some level of identification of abusers online.

The current measures in place simply aren’t enough, as this latest case has demonstrated, to protect players, or indeed anyone, from suffering racial abuse on the internet.

If we all truly stand together, social media platforms won’t be content with just brushing this latest incident under the rug and moving on – we need change, and we need it now.