Liverpool set to rival Madrid and United for 21-year-old striker worth €25m – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness).

The €25m (as valued by Transfermarkt) striker currently plies his trade for Fiorentina and leads the club’s scoring charts with 13 goals in 28 Serie A games.

“It’s claimed the player’s renewal is a priority subject for the Serie A side, who will offer him a new contract as soon as their president arrives from the United States,” Lucas Sposito wrote. “The youngster has 13 goals scored by La Viola this season, and by the looks of it, it probably won’t be easy to sign him this summer, both due to competition and because of Fiorentina’s wish to keep him.”

A suitable target for Jurgen Klopp?

Whilst not the most prolific in the league, the youngster is averaging almost a goal every two games – applaudable figures for a 21-year-old.

With Jurgen Klopp said to be focused on bringing in a new forward this summer, the Serbian would roughly fit within the German’s reported parameters of a young star who could grow within the first-team.

Vlahovic’s asking price would theoretically be similar to other reported Liverpool targets, including Ligue 1’s Jonathan David, so it’s one to potentially keep an eye on as we approach the summer window.

