Mane’s surprising Madrid stats presents Klopp with fresh concern

Liverpool’s forward line didn’t enjoy the most prolific of evenings in Madrid, with Sadio Mane’s form being brought further into the spotlight.

Stats collected courtesy of @LFCData on Twitter, show that the Senegalese had a particularly poor outing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, not registering a single shot in the Champions League first-leg encounter.

Anyone concerned about Sadio Mane’s form? He looks a shadow of his former self, and his numbers vs Real Madrid show it. • 0 shots

• 0 chances created

• 0 tackles

• 2 fouls

• 0/6 aerial duels Everyone been talking about Jota replacing Firmino – could he replace Mane? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4nuyDxGcRv — LFC Stats (@LFCData) April 6, 2021

How should Klopp handle the Mane conundrum?

Much in the same way as we’ve been giving the likes of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold some slack among the critique for fatigue, the same should arguably apply to Mane.

The Senegalese has only missed three games in all competitions this season, suggesting a likely reason for his poor outing in Spain.

We shouldn’t be quick to forget that the forward has registered two assists and a goal in his last four appearances for the club – an improvement following a run of 7 games with only a goal to show for it.

It’s still not quite vintage Mane, as far as we’re concerned, however, so perhaps the solution may be to rest the No.10 during our Premier League meeting with Aston Villa with a view to having the 28-year-old a little recharged for the second-leg at Anfield.