Mo Salah broke an all-time Liverpool goalscoring record last night, beating Ian Rush’s 1983/84 away tally

Mo Salah scored his 18th away goal of the season last night, in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian King broke his own record of 17 away from home in a single season, that was also the tally registered by the club’s greatest goalscorer, Ian Rush, on two occasions in the 1980s.

Interestingly, Salah has scored a goal and been on the losing side on five occasions this season – which is also a club record.

It’s scary to think where we’d be without the no.11 this term. We also think he should be captain in the absence of Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk or James Milner – especially as Gini Wijnaldum is leaving on a free transfer.

Salah has 27 goals in total, his second best tally since arriving at the club in 2017.

There are suggestions he could be transferred away from Merseyside in the summer, but we can’t see how a potential buyer could afford him.

He’s a £100m+ footballer and those kind of transfer fees will be hard to come by for everyone in this covid-affected market.

Plus, we really, really want him to stay. Next season will be different for Salah’s team-mates, but on many occasions, he’s carried them this.