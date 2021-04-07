Neville ribs Carragher in tweet over clip of ex-Red criticising Trent’s defending

Gary Neville took an opportunity to have a dig at his fellow Sky Sports pundit, following CBS Sports’ release of a clip in which Jamie Carragher criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending during Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid.

The former Red and Alex Scott left the booth to re-enact an in-game moment, with the 43-year-old demonstrating how the Academy graduate should have performed his defensive duties.

Hey @skysports can we sign this analyst up with the Liverpool accent . He’s better than the one I work with 😜 https://t.co/BWm3slBpmQ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 7, 2021

The No.66 played a part he’ll no doubt like to forget in the opening two goals conceded to Zinedine Zidane’s men, failing to provide cover for Nathaniel Phillips, who had been beaten for pace by Vinicius Jr, and accidentally assisting Marco Asensio’s effort via a stray header.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Even the likes of Everton….’ – Danny Mills names PL clubs that should move for Wijnaldum in the summer

In fairness to Carragher, we don’t think he’s performing a u-turn on our right-back, as some have accused him of doing.

As a former defender himself, we just see the former Red offering some reasonable critique of Trent’s defensive performance.

There’s still no question in our minds over the talent on offer from the 22-year-old, certainly from our end, nor from, as we’d imagine, Jamie’s perspective.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox