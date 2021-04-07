Robertson’s creativity has fallen off a cliff and the stats prove it

We’ve been consistently told how not having our first-choice central defenders has affected a number of players in Jurgen Klopp’s side…

But one who doesn’t usually get this benefit is Andy Robertson, who has been basically ever-present during this tough season.

But according to stats expert Simon Brundish, it’s been 18 games since the Scot last made a big chance for a team-mate, let alone registered an assist…

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been more notably less effective creatively than Robbo, but it’s in fact the left-back whose chance-creation has been more dramatically poor in 2021.

18 games since Robbo last created an assist or Big Chance He’s a warrior for playing so much but not in the best of form eh — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) April 6, 2021

So, why is this? It’s quite possible that with Trent struggling defensively, Robbo is playing a little deeper and more safely – helping Ozan Kabak – the new centre-back who’s closest to him in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

There’s also the poor form of Sadio Mane, who used to combine so well with an overlapping Robbo down their flank.

We think the answer though is more likely that the player is shattered. We bought Kostas Tsimikas to cover him, but the Greek has been a failure this season – with Jurgen Klopp very obviously not fancying him yet. He’s played five minutes of Premier League football so far.